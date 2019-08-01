Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo)

Om Birla to lead delegation in 4th South Asian Speaker's Summit in Maldives

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:19 IST

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): A parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit the Maldives to participate in the 4th South Asian Speaker's Summit scheduled to be held on September 1 and 2.
The summit will be held in Male and the theme of the event is "Achieving Sustainable Development Goals". It will be jointly organised by Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Maldivian Parliament.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and the Upper House's Secretary-General Desh Deepak Verma are also expected to attend the summit.
"This high-level summit will build on the conclusions of the previous summits and will allow the Speakers of Parliament to continue to develop dialogue and parliamentary cooperation on achieving the SDGs," according to a statement by IPU.
"Given their legislative, oversight, representative and budgetary functions, parliaments play a key role in ensuring a sustainable future for current and future generations," it said.
The last three summits were held in the Parliaments of Bangladesh (2016), India (2017) and in Sri Lanka (2018).
Apart from India, presiding officers of parliaments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives are also a part of the forum. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:52 IST

Fuel prices hiked in cash-starved Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): The Pakistan government has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5.15 per litre and Rs 5.65 per litre respectively, even as the country is facing a severe financial crunch.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:06 IST

Obama built 'cages for kids': Trump fires back at Democrats

Washington DC [USA], August 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked the Democratic presidential candidates over his administration's treatment of the migrants, asserting that it was his predecessor Barack Obama who had constructed "cages".

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:33 IST

Engagement with ASEAN will remain critical element of India's...

Bangkok [Thailand], August 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India sees ASEAN as a region of great importance and that engagement with these countries will continue to remain a critical element in New Delhi's Act East Policy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:51 IST

Osama's son Hamza bin Laden is dead: US official

Washington DC [USA], August 1 (ANI): Hamza bin Laden, son of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has been killed, a US official said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:05 IST

Jaishankar holds talks with Thai, New Zealand counterparts in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], August 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Thailand and New Zealand respectively at the Bangkok Convention Centre on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:03 IST

US to extend sanctions waivers for Iran nuclear programmes: Bolton

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The United States would renew its key sanction waivers for five Iranian nuclear programmes for a total of 90 days, White House National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:38 IST

President Kovind hails Indian diaspora in The Gambia

Banjul [The Gambia], Aug 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday appreciated the Indian diaspora for their hard work and for assimilating themselves well with the local Gambian community, thereby establishing a good reputation for the country in the African nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:18 IST

North Korea test-fired new rocket system under Kim's...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 1 (ANI): North Korea has tested a new rocket system in launches conducted on Wednesday under leader Kim Jong-un's supervision, state media reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 03:24 IST

US imposes sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday imposed sanction on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for acting on behalf of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:51 IST

Taliban hopeful of reaching agreement with US in upcoming talks

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The Taliban has said that it is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the United States during the crucial round of peace negotiations between the two adversaries slated to be held later this week in Qatar's capital city of Doha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:14 IST

6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Vanuatu

Port Vila [Vanuatu], Aug 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck near the Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 01:37 IST

President Kovind to inaugurate exhibitions on Mahatma Gandhi and...

Banjul [The Gambia], Aug 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate exhibitions on Mahatma Gandhi and Khadi at the Ebunjan Theatre in The Gambia on August 1 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma, the MEA said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl