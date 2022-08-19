Om Birla to lead Indian Parliamentary delegation at 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conf in Canada

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): An Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be attending the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference scheduled to be held in Halifax, Canada from August 20 to 26, 2022.

The delegation will include Anurag Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha) and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Committee Member; Sunita Duggal, MP (Lok Sabha) and Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Steering Committee Member; Neeraj Shekhar, MP (Rajya Sabha), Santosh Kumar, MP (Lok Sabha); Anubhav Mohanty, MP (Lok Sabha); Dr. Kanimozhi NVN Somu, MP (Rajya Sabha) and Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha, said Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Conference will also be attended by 23 Presiding Officers and 16 Secretaries from State Legislatures from India who are also members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.



During the Conference, eight Workshops will be held on various subjects. Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha will participate as a panellist in Workshop 'C' titled "A People's Parliament: Accessibility through Innovation".

The Executive Committee of CPA will be held during the course of the Conference which will be attended by Anurag Sharma, MP, Lok Sabha as an Executive Member from India Union Branch along with two other Regional Representatives in the CPA Executive Committee from Indian Region namely, Bishwajit Daimery, Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly and Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Speaker, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha.

Sunita Duggal, MP, Lok Sabha would be attending the meeting of the "Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Steering Committee". She will also be a Panelist at the CWP Conference session on the topic "Empowering Women Parliamentarians and Promoting Diversity/Intersectionality".

Other Members of the Delegation including Presiding Officers from State Legislatures will also participate in various other Workshops and the General Assembly of the Conference.

During the visit, the Speaker, of Lok Sabha will also interact with his counterparts from other commonwealth countries to discuss matters of mutual interest and parliamentary cooperation. Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha will also interact with the business community and Indian Diaspora during his stay in Halifax. (ANI)

