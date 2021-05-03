Oman reports 2,554 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 195,807

Muscat [Oman], May 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 2,554 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 195,807, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.



Meanwhile, 3,710 people recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 176,833, while 33 deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 2,043 since the pandemic broke out in the country, according to a ministry statement carried by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme committee handling COVID-19 and the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

