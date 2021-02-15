Oman reports 684 new COVID-19 cases, 137,306 in total

Muscat [Oman], February 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 684 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 137,306, the official Oman News Agency reported.



Meanwhile, 593 people recovered during the past 72 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 129,054, while three people reportedly died, pushing the death toll up to 1,542, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

Last week, Oman continued land border closure "until further notice" in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"Citizens wishing to return home should do so before 10 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2021, as no individual will be allowed to enter the sultanate till the closure is lifted," said the Supreme Committee tasked with handling COVID-19. (ANI)

