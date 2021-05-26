Oman reports 866 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 212,904

Muscat [Oman], May 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani health ministry on Wednesday announced 866 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 212,904, the official Oman News Agency reported.



Meanwhile, 635 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 196,355 while nine fatalities were reported, pushing the tally up to 2,293 since the pandemic broke out in the country, according to a ministry statement carried by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme committee handling the COVID-19 and the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)



