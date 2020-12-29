On 3-day visit to S Korea, Army chief Naravane visits Agency for Defense Development at Daejeon

Seoul [South Korea], December 29 (ANI): Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is on a three-day visit to South Korea, visited Agency for Defense Development at Daejeon on Tuesday.

His visit aims to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

"Chief of Army Staff General Naravane visited Agency for Defense Development at Daejeon. ADD is responsible for research and development in defence technology in South Korea. COAS visit to South Korea strengthens bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries," ADG PI-Indian Army wrote in a tweet.

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane is on a three-day visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK) from December 28 to 30, said the Indian Army.

During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the ROK.

Earlier this month, Naravane called on top Saudi Generals to discuss issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation as part of his second leg of the two-nation visit.

According to the Indian Army, it was for the first time that an Indian Army chief visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (ANI)