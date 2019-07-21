PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz donning the kurta demanding Nawaz Sharif's release from jail
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz donning the kurta demanding Nawaz Sharif's release from jail

Once again, Maryam dons kurta demanding Nawaz's release

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:10 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): Wearing her heart on her sleeve quite literally, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz wore a kurta demanding the release of her father and jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday.
This is not the first time that Maryam has taken to this unusual way of demanding her father's release. She was previously seen wearing a black kurta with a monochrome picture of her father along with a message 'Free Nawaz Sharif'.
On Sunday, Maryam wore a green-coloured kurta which had the words 'Free Nawaz Sharif' on the hems while a large sketch of the jailed leader was printed on the front of the outfit with the slogan 'Vote Ko Izzat Do'.
Just like last time, matching shoes completed the political leader's look.
Maryam has been consistently demanding her father's release from prison since the past few months.
The 69-year-old former Prime Minister was convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case and sentenced to seven years in jail. He is currently serving the sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.
While Maryam has announced nation-wide protests aimed at demanding justice for Nawaz, she also released "proof" which purportedly showed that there was a lack of evidence in convicting Nawaz in the Steel Mills case.
The video caused a furore in Pakistan as it showed accountability judge Arshad Malik -- who convicted Nawaz -- making the alleged revelation. The video has since been dismissed by all quarters, including Malik himself, who labelled the video to be fake. He also claimed that Maryam had tried to bribe him during the former premier's trial.
Representatives of the Imran Khan-led PTI government had previously said that an investigation would be launched to gauge the authenticity of the tape. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 20:32 IST

Trump apprised of persecution of Mohajirs in Pak ahead of...

Washington [USA], July 21 (ANI): A US-based non-profit organisation, the South Asian Minorities Alliance Foundation, has written a letter to US President Donald Trump highlighting the abuses faced by Mohajirs in Pakistan, ahead of the leader's meeting with the South Asian country's Prime Minister Imra

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:03 IST

Imran Khan meets Pak businessmen during US visit

Washington DC [USA], July 21 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Pakistani businessmen on the first day of his three-day visit to the United States on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 15:47 IST

Hindu priest attacked in New York, suspect arrested

New York [US], July 21 (ANI): A Hindu priest was attacked by a middle-aged man in New York City's Queens borough, a US media report said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 15:09 IST

Polls in N Korea to elect new deputies for local assemblies

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 21 (ANI): Hundreds of people across North Korea are voting on Sunday to choose new deputies for local assemblies of provinces, counties and cities in the country, in an election widely viewed as a formality in the totalitarian state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:15 IST

Japanese Airport finds new way to make pre-flight time fun for passengers

Nagoya [Japan], July 21 (ANI): Going down a long moving sidewalk inside Japan's Chubu Centrair International Airport, visitors can see an adjoining building with a huge picture of an aeroplane. Inside the building, there is a unique theme park called Flight of Dreams, which displays a huge Boeing 787

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:27 IST

Pak hires lobbyists Holland & Knight to advance its interests in US

Washington DC [USA], July 21 (ANI): Pakistan Embassy in Washington has hired the services of top lobbying firm Holland & Knight to help advance the country's interests in the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 12:16 IST

Looking forward to working with Indian govt for better ties:...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Sun Weidong, the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to India, has arrived here and said he looks forward to working with the Narendra Modi-led government to give further boost to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 11:39 IST

Pakistan: 3 killed in suicide blast at hospital

Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): At least three people were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a suicide blast at a public hospital in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 11:34 IST

Imran Khan's community address in DC likely to see only PTI supporters

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's community address at a stadium in downtown Washington DC would likely be attended largely by the supporters of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources reckon, in consideration of the bitter enmity between rival political

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:15 IST

US planning to launch new surveillance for 'free passage' of...

Washington DC [USA], July 21 (ANI): The United States is planning to launch a new surveillance and intelligence initiative with its allies to preserve the "free and open passage" for ships in the Straits of Hormuz and in the Persian Gulf, in the wake of the recent seizure of British vessel in the regi

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 08:00 IST

Pakistan turning blind eye to human rights abuses in Xinjiang

Washington DC [USA], July 21 (ANI): While the United Nations has said that at least one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in China, experts believe that neighbouring Pakistan has turned a blind eye to the human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 06:59 IST

Harsh punishment for WC loss: Twitterati troll Imran Khan for...

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): While entire Pakistan is celebrating the maiden visit of Imran Khan to the United States, it seems Trump administration cares a little. Reportedly, no US official on Saturday came to receive the Pakistan prime minister at the airport.

Read More
iocl