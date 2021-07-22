One dead, two missing as China's Henan province records heaviest rainfall in 60 years

Henan [China], July 21 (ANI): One person died and two went missing in Central China's Henan province due to rainstorms on Tuesday as the region recorded its heaviest downpour in 60 years.

Torrential rains have hit Henan's Zhengzhou city, resulting in massive flooding, power outages and traffic disruptions, Global Times (GT) reported.

According to the country's meteorological observatory, the maximum precipitation in Zhengzhou reached 201.9 millimetres per hour, surpassing the previous record of 198.5 millimetres in 1975.

Amid the record rains, a red alert has been issued in the city. Moreover, the flood relief team has been dispatched to Henan, starting emergency response rescue work.

A local resident said that the residential area where he lives is without electricity and water, GT reported.





"Luckily, I have stocked up some food and water, so that I can get through such extreme weather," said Jiang in Zhengzhou.

Local authorities have enhanced surveillance of local rivers and reservoirs in Zhengzhou.

Over 144,660 residents have been affected by rains in Henan since July 16, and 10,152 have been relocated to safe ground, Xinhua reported. Floods have reportedly caused losses estimated at USD 11.3 million.

According to forecasts, heavy rains are expected to lash the province in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

