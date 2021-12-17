One Israeli dead, two more injured in shooting in West Bank

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Three Israelis were shot near the Israeli settlement of Homesh in the West Bank, one of whom died of his wounds, the country's emergency medical services (MDA) reported on Thursday.

"MDA EMTs and Paramedics are providing medical treatment to a 20-year-old male in critical condition and evacuating him with an MDA MICU to the Rabin Medical Center. Additional two injured males in mild condition, are evacuated by an MDA ambulance to the Meir Hospital," the emergency services said.



Later, the MDA reported that the man in critical condition had died of his wounds.

When the medics arrived at the scene, they found a car near the gates of the settlement with a 20-year-old man unconscious with gunshot wounds, according to the MDA. After several failed attempts to resuscitate him, the doctors pronounced the man dead, the emergency services said.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and pledged to step up security efforts to prevent terrorism in the West Bank. (ANI/Sputnik)

