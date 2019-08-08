One killed after 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], Aug 8 (ANI): One woman was killed after an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Taiwan on Thursday, local authorities said.

The 60-year old woman died after a wardrobe fell on her during the quake, New Taipei City Fire Department said, as cited by Sputnik news agency.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 5:30 am (local time), was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 16 kilometres south-east of Su'ao city.

The earthquake has led to a serious power outage on the Island, with about 10,000 homes being left without electricity. In addition, railroad traffic in Yilan County was temporarily suspended, but restored at 08:30 am local time. (ANI)

