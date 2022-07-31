One killed, another injured in clashes between Taliban-Iran border forces: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): One person has been killed and another was injured during clashes between Taliban members and Iranian border guards on Sunday, according to media reports.

"We have one killed and one wounded; the cause of the clash is not clear yet," the police spokesperson of the Nimroze province Bahram Haqmal said, TRT World reported.

Both sides accused the other of opening fire first during Sunday's exchange of fire.

Meysam Barazandeh, governor of Iran's Hirmand county was quoted as saying by Iranian media said: "There was a clash between the border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Taliban forces."

Afghan and Iranian border forces have faced each other several times in Nimroz and Herat provinces since the Islamic Emirate took power in Afghanistan last year.



In April, an Afghan delegation led by the Taliban's acting minister of refugees and repatriations said that they are likely to visit Iran's capital Tehran to hold talks over refugee-related challenges and the border tension.

"We are trying to visit Iran to talk about all the problems that Afghans are struggling with there; we hope we can talk and solve the problems," said Khalilurahman Haqqani, acting minister of refugee and repatriations, according to TOLOnews.

However, at a time when the price of petrol and gasoline have increased at an unprecedented rate in Afghanistan, the Taliban has signed a deal with an Iranian firm to purchase 350,000 tonnes of oil, media reports said citing the Taliban's Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry in a statement has said that the Afghan delegation who was on its visit to Iran has entered into a contract with an Iranian firm to purchase 350,000 tonnes of oil from the neighbouring country of Iran.

Inflation due to the war in Ukraine has become a major cause of concern for many countries. The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has caused constant unrest and a severe food crunch in the country with the newest one emerging in the form of soaring food and oil prices. (ANI)

