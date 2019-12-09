One killed, child injured by attacks in Syria's Hama Province

Hama [Syria], Dec 9 (Sputnik/ANI): One civilian was killed and a child was injured in rocket attacks in the Syrian province of Hama, media reported.

According to the SANA news agency, terrorists fired several rockets at residential houses in al-Aziziya village, leaving one person dead and one more injured as well as causing material damage.

Another attack, which was staged by militants deployed to the province of Idlib, took place in the city of As Suqaylabiyah. The incident caused some material damage but left no people killed or injured.

The Syrian government troops have reportedly opened fire in response to the attacks, killing several militants.

The situation in war-torn Syria remains unstable despite the de-escalation efforts made by the Syrian government, guarantors of the ceasefire - Russia, Turkey and Iran - as well as various international organizations. (Sputnik/ANI)

