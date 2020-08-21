One killed, three injured in Afghanistan's Kapisa after mortar mine strikes house

Kapisa [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): At least one person was killed while three others were injured as a mortar mine fired by terrorists struck a house in the eastern Kapisa province on Friday, Xinhua reported citing police spokesman in the restive province, Shaeq Shurash.

As per the report, Shaeq blamed the Taliban for the attack, saying the mortar mine fired struck a house, killing one person on the spot and wounding three others, all civilians and members of the same family. (ANI)

