One killed, three injured in blast in Eastern Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 14 (ANI): At least one person was killed while three others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Sunday.

The Khaama Press News Agency reported, citing Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesperson for the provincial government that the explosion took place at around 8:30 am local time close to Customs House of Nangarhar.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident. (ANI)

