Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): At least one security force member has been killed while five others sustained injuries in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in Ghor province, TOLO news reported.
"At least one security force member was killed and five others were wounded in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in Ghor province," the local police officials were quoted as saying.
The Taliban attack has been pushed back, the officials added. (ANI)
One security force officer killed, 5 injured in Taliban attack in Afghanistan
ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 17:33 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): At least one security force member has been killed while five others sustained injuries in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in Ghor province, TOLO news reported.