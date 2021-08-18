One Syrian soldier dead, 3 injured as terrorists shell Aleppo, Hama

Aleppo [Syria], August 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Three Syrian soldiers were injured and one died as a result of shelling by terrorists in the provinces of Hama and Aleppo, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said Tuesday.

"Three soldiers of the Syrian armed forces were injured in a mortar shelling by terrorists of the positions of the government forces near the settlement of Tell Metwazi in the province of Hama," Kulit told a briefing.



In total, the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) has shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 24 times over the past day, according to Kulit.

He further said that in Aleppo province, militants operating in the territory controlled by the Turkish armed forces, fired at the positions of the Syrian government forces near the settlement of Tell Anib. The government positions near the settlement of Ain Dakna also came under fire, resulting in the death of one Syrian soldier.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid. (ANI/Sputnik)

