One Turkish serviceman killed by missile attack on military camp in Iraq

Ankara [Turkey], April 15 (ANI/Sputnik): One Turkish serviceman has been killed by the recent missile attack on Turkey's military camp in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said.

On late Wednesday, a source in the Iraqi security agencies told Sputnik that the military camp of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq and the airport in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan had been subject to missile attacks. Later, the Interior Ministry of Iraqi Kurdistan said that the attack on the airport of Erbil had been carried out with a drone.



"Today, a missile strike has hit the Bashiqa military camp in northern Iraq. One of the three fired rockets has hit the area of the base, two more [a nearby] village. As a result of the attack, our brother-in-arms has been killed and a child in the village has been injured," the Defense Ministry said on late Wednesday.

Turkey has sent combat drones to the area, according to the Defense Ministry.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. (ANI/Sputnik)

