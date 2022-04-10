Online passport registration resumes in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 10 (ANI): The online passport registration process has resumed for citizens in Kabul, local media reported.

The central Directorate of passports in Kabul announced that they have reactivated the website of the office on Saturday and will accept online applications of applicants, Khaama Press reported.

The process was supposed to resume on Tuesday last week but it was delayed until Saturday.



This is the first time in almost four months that the central office of passports will resume the issuance of passports.

The passport office in an official statement said that the website provides 24-hour services and has the capability of accepting 2,000 applications in a day.

The statement has asked the applicants to wait until the specific date specified by the website before proceeding with their biometric process, Khaama Press reported.

It is still not clear whether the online services are available in other provinces as well. Rumors have it that not only Kabul's original residents but people from other provinces can also apply for passports but it is not yet confirmed by officials, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

