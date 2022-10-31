Only demand I have is date for fair, free elections: former Pak PM Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI): As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march continues to head towards Islamabad, Imran Khan has reiterated that the only demand that he has had for the past six months is the date for an early, fair and free elections.

"For all those spreading rumours about my meeting in Lahore, the reason we returned was because Lahore was closer and we had already decided not move at night. The only demand I have had for 6 months is date for early fair and free elections. That will be the ONLY demand if talks are to be held," he tweeted on October 29.

The former Pakistan prime minister has been at odds with the Shehbaz Sharif government and the country's military establishment since his ouster from power in April this year. His party's successive attack on the all-powerful military last week forced the country's spy chief to hold a rare press conference admonishing the former PM.

After the PTI long march was announced, Khan said "unprecedented numbers coming out for PTI's protests, that will change Pakistan forever. "Pak will change forever with nation making clear it will not accept any individual or institution being above law. This is what I set out to achieve in forming PTI 26 years ago," he said.



Khan kicked off his "Haqeeqi Azadi Long March" from Lahore to Islamabad on October 28, telling supporters that his march was not for politics but for the 'Haqeeqi Azadi' of Pakistan.

The long march that started on Friday was suspended for one day on Sunday after a reporter was crushed to death by his container.

The long march was called off for the day after a reporter of a local TV channel, Sadaf Naeem died after she was crushed under PTI Chairman Imran Khan's container, The Express Tribune reported.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today. I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers and condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today," Imran Khan tweeted.

A day later on Monday, the PTI chief said for six months he has been witnessing a revolution taking over the country. "Only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?" he asked. (ANI)

