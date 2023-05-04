Operation Kaveri: 192 evacuees from Sudan including Nepalis en route to Ahmedabad

Port Sudan [Sudan], May 4 (ANI): Carrying on with evacuation from strife-torn Sudan, the 23rd batch of evacuees, which also include nationals from Nepal, departed on Thursday from Port Sudan to Ahmedabad.

Under its Operation Kaveri, along with rescuing its citizens stranded in Sudan, the Government of India has now begun the evacuation of nationals belonging to its neighbouring country, Nepal.

Official Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted, "A special flight carrying 23rd batch of evacuees departs from Port Sudan. IAF C17 aircraft with 192 passengers, including nationals from Nepal is en route to Ahmedabad."

Earlier in the day, a group of 16 Indian evacuees departed from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on a Lucknow-bound flight.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "#OperationKaveri update A group of 16 evacuees departed from Jeddah onboard a flight destined for Lucknow."



The two warring factions in Sudan, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a seven-day ceasefire, according to a statement from the foreign ministry of South Sudan on Tuesday.

In a telephonic conversation with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, the warring parties agreed to the seven-day truce from May 4 to 11.

"The two principals, General Abdel Fatah Al Burhan, the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Commander in Chief of Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have agreed in principle for a seven-day truce from May 4th to 11th. They also agreed to name their representatives to the talks," the statement read.

In the telephone conversation, South Sudan's President stressed the importance of a longer ceasefire and naming of representatives to peace talks to be held at an agreed venue.

Neither SAF nor RSF commented on the report on their official channels.

Previous ceasefires haven't been able to put an end to the violence between the opposing factions across the nation. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the commander of the Sudanese army, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of the RSF, failed to reach an agreement, leading to large-scale migration of refugees from the country, reported CNN. (ANI)

