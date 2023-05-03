Operation Kaveri: Indians evacuated from Sudan express gratitude to Modi govt

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Indian nationals who were evacuated from Sudan expressed gratitude to the Government of India after landing in Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Another group of 62 Indian nationals that departed from Jeddah has arrived in Delhi.



Sanjay Singh resident of Dewaria said, "I was stranded in Sudan amid the firing and bombing. I felt like we will not be able to return home, however, with the cooperation of the Government of India and Modiji it feels as if we have returned to earth once again."



Another man, Surya Vishwakarma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh said," Operation Kaveri is successful. We feel so safe here."

To ensure no Indian is left behind, the Government of India has intensified its Operation Kaveri.



Earlier, a batch of 137 Indians was brought from Port Sudan to Jeddah on Wednesday.

Apprising of more Indians reaching Jeddah, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday tweeted, "#OperationKaveri IAF C-130J aircraft with 21st batch of evacuees brings 137 Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah."

The two warring factions in Sudan, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a seven-day ceasefire, according to a statement of the foreign ministry of South Sudan on Tuesday, reported CNN.

The statement added that the two sides also said that they would send representatives for peace talks "to be held at an agreed venue of their choice."

Neither SAF nor RSF commented on the report on their official channels.

Previous ceasefires haven't been able to put an end to the violence between the opposing factions across the nation. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the commander of the Sudanese army, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of the RSF, failed to reach an agreement, and in the middle of April, there were violent skirmishes between the two sides that resulted in at least 528 deaths and large-scale migration of refugees from the country, CNN reported.

Tuesday's announcement came after the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) warned that more than 800,000 people may migrate to other nations as continuous violence impedes convoys to evacuate people from Sudan's major ports. (ANI)

