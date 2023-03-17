Opportunities for higher studies in PoK on decline : Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): A total disregard for education has reduced opportunities for higher studies in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reported Asian Lite International.

According to the report, Prime Minister of PoK, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, has recently expressed his regret about the high rate of school dropouts, particularly among girls.

An editorial in the Siasat newspaper, as cited by Asian Lite International, responded to Khan's claim by pointing out how unemployed youth are being nursed into militancy, which gives the ruling class a 'political edge' at the federal level of the Islamabad hierarchy.

The newspaper also notes that Sardar Khan's worry is mistrust of the calibre of universities while the educational standards in PoK are shockingly low. "We take education only to get something and not to give," read the newspaper.

In the editorial, as mentioned by Asian Lite International, it is stated that it is improper to place all the blame on universities because they are being utilised as political props. As a result, they cannot carry out their functions as effectively as they should.



"In our society, obtaining a government job and income is the sole goal of education. Those who have the potential to contribute to the world are respected in today's society. Forget about the nation or community, the research level in our universities is not even advantageous to researchers themselves," the editorial sneers at the subpar standards of higher education.

Adding a pithy comment, the writer says, "PhD, M.Phil and MA degree holders keep approaching matric pass ministers for getting a government job. There is a big difference between the job holder and the job provider. Here everyone wants to get a job but not to give jobs."

Despite the promotion of science and technology at universities around the world, "We are still doing a study on personalities only." It should come as no surprise that "universities have evolved into factories for awarding degrees." "Countries adept in inventions are not only offering facilities to the world but are also making a great deal of income in addition to dominating the world economy," read the Asian Lite International report.

This is not the case with the majority of Pakistani universities, where standards are subpar and vital study topics are ignored.

According to Asian Lite International, the author also claims, "Our governments are not giving these colleges the funding they require for higher standards and research. The educational system is conformist and promotes conformism rather than encouraging students to question and inquire. The majority now claim that professors earn such high incomes because of what they perform. People's arguments are valid if measured against the standards of our colleges, and if people's positions are considered, quality is also crucial."

The author argues that universities should continue to be places for teaching and learning rather than political hotspots, saying: "It is necessary that all universities obtain essential standards and that they be free from any political interference or influence and that they be provided with all the resources necessary for performing at par with international standards." The author forewarns that "masters will come out begging with degrees as begging bowls in their hands" if this doesn't happen, Asian Lite International reported. (ANI)

