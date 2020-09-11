Oppose US attempt to abuse concept of national security to oppress specific companies: China

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): After the US President Donald Trump announced that there will no extension of TikTok deadline, China on Friday said it opposes US attempt to abuse concept of national security to oppress specific companies of other countries.

"Regarding TikTok, China opposes the US attempt to abuse the concept of national security and use its national power to oppress specific companies of other countries," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

There will be no extension of the September 15 deadline imposed by the US government for the Chinese company ByteDance to sell its video-sharing application TikTok or see it closed up in the United States, President Donald Trump told reporters, according to Sputnik.

"There will be no extension of the TikTok deadline," Trump was quoted as saying on the runway at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday. "We will either close up TikTok in this country for security reasons or it will be sold. ... We will see what happens."

Last month, the US President had ordered the Beijing-based ByteDance to sell its US business or the popular video application would be banned.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed TikTok and other applications like WeChat are feeding data directly to China's national security apparatus. (ANI)

