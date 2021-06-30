Opposition alliance student union burn effigy of Nepal PM Oli

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 30 (ANI): Student union affiliated to opposition alliance has burnt an effigy of caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as they return back to street denouncing house dissolution.

Five students' organisations burnt two effigies of Oli near the parliament in Kathmandu on Wednesday evening.

"Over the times, noted in history when there has been injustice and whenever there used to be the rise of autocracies in this nation, students use to take the march forward and make them kneel down. Protests used to continue till the time the autocracies surrender. We announce from here that the countdown for KP Sharma Oli has started. Students now are on-road and your fate would be like that of the king who has been facing the same ordeal after the 2006 movement," a student leader addressing the protest march announced.

A joint meeting of five student organisation- Nepal Student Union (NSU), All Nepal National Independent Students Union-Revolutionary (ANNISU-R), All Nepal National Free Students Union (ANNFSU), Socialist Students Union and All Nepal National Free Students Union (Sixth) earlier on Monday have announced to hit the streets and burn the effigy.

The effigy has been burnt in most of the districts across the country on Wednesday. During the protest, the protestors chanted slogans against Oli as well as sitting President Bidhya Devi Bhandari demanding to scrap the unconstitutional move.





In less than three months of its reinstatement, the House of Representatives of Nepal was again dissolved in May after a high running political drama over the nomination of a new Prime Minister.

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of the cabinet on May 21 dissolved the House of Representatives calling for fresh elections in November.

Calling an emergency Cabinet meeting just minutes after President Bidya Devi Bhandari said: "that none of Oli and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba can be appointed the next Prime Minister, Oli recommended President Bhandari to dissolve the House and hold the election in two stages on November 12 and 19."

Providing reasons that Oli cannot be appointed Prime Minister as 26 lawmakers of CPN-UML and 12 of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) that he (Oli) included in his claim to contend support of 153 House of Representatives (HoR) members have signed in support of Deuba. (ANI)

