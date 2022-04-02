Opposition leaders accuse Pak PM of staging conspiracy drama ahead of no-confidence motion

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): Leaders of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of staging a drama about 'international conspiracy'

They also said the so-called 'threatening letter' received from America was another last-ditch effort of Khan to escape the no-confidence resolution against him in the name of national security threat, Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported.

Addressing a presser on Friday, Sharif said, "You [Imran Khan] are doing so because your defeat is imminent on Sunday and you are seeing the writing on the wall."

PML-N President claimed that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power through massive rigging, but the Opposition jointly chose the constitutional and democratic way to oust him, according to Dawn.

The opposition leader questioned Khan about the delay in responding to the threat letter which he waved at the public rally on March 27. "Where did you spend those three weeks? You did not take the issue to the National Security Committee and waved the letter at a public meeting on March 27," he asked.



Sharif asked Khan if the 'threatening letter' was from America then why US delegations were called to the OIC meeting and why the Pakistan Foreign minister talked about celebrating 75 years of Pakistan-US of diplomatic relations.

He claimed that the Imran Khan government had also strained their relationship with China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani military establishment denied the allegation of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he was given three options ahead of the no-trust vote by the "establishment" -- resignation, holding early elections or facing the no-confidence motion.

The military establishment said that it did not bring the Opposition's options, and rather it was the federal Government that telephoned the top brass while asking for a meeting to discuss the ongoing political scenario, The News International reported.

During the meeting, three "options" were mutually discussed between the government and the military side. However, Khan agreed to the third option -- 'dissolving the National Assembly', sources said, adding that this was stated by the Prime Minister as workable. (ANI)

