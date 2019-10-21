Opposition on specific issues is consistent, says French Ambassador on FATF's decision to keep Pak in grey list

Emmanuel Lenain, French Ambassador to India, speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday.
By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): In what could be termed as a first French official reaction on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to retain Pakistan in its grey list over the issue of terror funding, Emmanuel Lenain, French Ambassador to India, said on Monday that "opposition on specific issues is consistent".
Responding to a question by ANI on the global watchdog's decision, the Ambassador avoided making any direct comment on Pakistan but said: "Opposition on specific issues is consistent. And we have made our decision."
Lenain's comments came at the launch of the second edition of the annual Indo-French business forum 'Ambition India 2020' here.
The Ambassador said the Rafale fighter plane deal has cemented business and political ties between the two countries, adding that Paris seeks a long-lasting relationship with New Delhi.
Responding to the question as to whether India and France share more in the strategic sector, the French Ambassador replied: "I have no doubt about that. India is growing fast and is developing."
"India is already a great power and that is true for the Indian economy. This (Rafale) is a good investment and will pay in the future more and more. It (defence deal) is part of the partnership as you want to strengthen ties, you share your know-how and technologies with the partners," he said.
The Ambassador praised India's 'booming economy' which has averaged '7.1 per cent in the past 20 years.'
France will organise -- Ambition India 2020 -- in April-end next year in Paris. The two-day event will witness the participation of leading businesses in various sectors to explore business and trade opportunities. The theme of the event will be innovation, Indian consumer and 'Make In India.'
The Ambassador further said that New Delhi and Paris share great political relations
"We want more French products in the Indian market and more French companies investing in India. We already have 600 companies investing in India," he said.
"We are ready for 'Make in India' and ready to share some technologies. On the other side, we want to welcome more Indian companies to our country," added the French Ambassador. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:19 IST

