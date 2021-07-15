Organisers to invite less than 1,000 VIPs and foreign officials at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Tokyo [Japan] July 15 (ANI/FENA) Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are considering the possibility of less than 1,000 VIPs and foreign officials attending the opening ceremony, reducing the already reduced numbers by 10,000, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Organizers of the Olympic Games, which will be held in a state of emergency for the coronavirus declared the capital of Japan, are trying to reduce the number of guests who will attend the ceremony at the national stadium on July 23, unnamed sources said, Kyodo reports.

The opening ceremony of the 68,000-seat stadium will likely be limited to Games-related guests, including representatives of the International Olympic Committee and foreign dignitaries while leaving fans and sponsor guests to watch on television.



The organizing committee has already decided to hold the Olympic Games without spectators at venues in the capital and three surrounding prefectures, while Tokyo entered its fourth state of emergency on Monday, following a new rise in the number of COVID-19 infections.

The Olympic events will be held behind closed doors for audiences in Tokyo, Chibi, Kanagawa and Saitama.

The new state of emergency, which requires restaurants and bars to refrain from serving alcohol, runs during the Olympics until August 22nd.

Arrangements are underway for Japanese Emperor Naruhito to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games and declare the games open, while US First Lady Jill Biden is expected to be among the guests coming to Tokyo for the ceremony. (ANI/FENA)

