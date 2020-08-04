Other countries might "take similar measures" against US companies: China on TikTok

Beijing [China], August 4 (ANI): China on Tuesday said the US should be wary of its decisions on acquiring ByteDance as other counties might soon "take similar measures against any American company under the pretext of protecting national security."

"Following the US' erroneous logic, any country can take similar measures against any American company under the pretext of protecting national security. The US should not open Pandora's box, otherwise, they will reap the bitter fruits themselves," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was quoted as saying by the Sputnik.

Speaking at a press briefing, the spokesman urged Washington to take heed of the international community and its own citizens and not politicise economic issues.

Earlier the CNN had reported that US President Donald Trump has set September 15 as the deadline for TikTok to find a US buyer, failing which he said he will shut down the app in the country.

On Monday, Microsoft had announced its decision to pursue discussions with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, in a matter of weeks, and in any event, completing these discussions no later than September 15. (ANI)

