Our response will be strong, fast, accurate: Israeli PM Netanyahu on Jerusalem synagogue terror attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday in a statement extended condolences to the families of those killed in the Jerusalem synagogue attack that took place on Friday and claimed at least 8 lives. He said that Israel's response to the heinous attack will be will be strong, fast and accurate.

In a tweet, Netanyahu wrote, "On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those murdered in the heinous and terrible attack in our capital, Jerusalem. This is a criminal attack at the entrance of a synagogue on International Holocaust Day."

He also thanked US President Joe Biden who expressed his shock and condolences at the horrifying act of terror that shook people in Israel.

Netanyahu, regarding the brutal attack also said the country has already started carrying out extensive arrests of terrorists supporters and instigators of violence in order to ensure an additional price from those who supported terrorism. He said that the process already started on Friday and is in progress.

"Our response will be strong, fast and accurate. Whoever tries to hurt us - we will hurt him, and anyone who helps him. We have already carried out extensive arrests of terrorist supporters, aides and instigators. We deploy forces, we increase forces and we do it in different arenas," Netanyahu tweeted.

The Israeli PM also praised the police and the security forces for their quick action.

Netanyahu stated that he will present to the cabinet the denial of rights in National Insurance to families who support terrorism, and that his administration will take a firm, decisive, and powerful stance against terrorism.

We are not looking for an escalation, but we are prepared for any scenario, he tweeted further.

In a statement, the police confirmed that the shooting suspect was killed after police personnel reached the site. According to the preliminary report issued by Jerusalem police, the incident is being treated as a suspected terror attack, CNN reported. Police has identified the shooter as a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem.

"As a result of the shooting attack, the death of 7 civilians was determined and 3 others were injured with additional degrees of injury," CNN quoted police as saying.

India has "strongly" condemned the terror attack that took place in Israel's Jerusalem on Friday night, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. He also offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Bagchi in the tweet stated, "We strongly condemn last night's terror attack in Jerusalem. We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

The statement of Bagchi comes after Israeli police said at least seven people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday.

Earlier, Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said they are humbled by India's "wide support" after the terrorist attack in Jerusalem. The attack took place around 8:15 pm (local time) near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street, CNN cited a police statement.

The incident followed the deadly clashes in the refugee camp of Jenin on Thursday in which nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed by Israeli forces.

The raid that took place in the West Bank city took the overall toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces to 29 this year, according to CNN. (ANI)