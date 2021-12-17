Our ties based on Vietnam's cultural values and Indian philosophy of equality, peace, humanism: Vietnam assembly chairman

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Ties between Vietnam and India are based on Hanoi's cultural values of patriotism and compassion and New Delhi's philosophy of equality, peace and humanism, springing from Buddhism and Hinduism, according to Vietnam National Assembly chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, who is on a two-day visit to India.

"It is the root of our history spanning 2,000 years of the India and Vietnam ties, cultivated from Vietnamese cultural values including patriotism and compassion and India's philosophy of equality, peace, humanism, springing from Buddhism and Hinduism," according to Vuong Dinh Hue.

According to the Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman: "It is a root with similarity in enlightened mindset on politics and diplomacy of our leaders. This led to the firm groundwork of bilateral ties between our countries with the sowing of the seed by President Ho Chi Minh, Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru."



"Such relations have been constantly cultivated with our future generation of Vietnamese and Indian leaders and people and improve the bond," he added.

He said: "Our bilateral ties have grown over five primary pillars: Politics and diplomacy, defence and security, economics, science and technology, educational training, cultural and people to people exchanges."

Speaking about defence and security cooperation, Vuong Dinh Hue said, "It reflects the strategic nature of the countries' partnership and they have fundamentally finished utilising the credit line for 100 million US dollars to build high-speed patrol boats for the Vietnamese coast guard."

On Thursday, a Parliamentary delegation led by the Chairman of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Noting that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vietnam in 2016 and the virtual summit between the Prime Ministers of the two countries in December 2020 have given a new direction to India Vietnam relations, Birla expressed satisfaction that from political exchanges to the fields of defence, trade, commerce and culture bilateral relations have been further strengthened. (ANI)

