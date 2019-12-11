Our track record testimony of Male's relations with New Delhi: Abdulla on China playing bigger role in Maldives

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Praising India for helping Male in 'difficult situations,' Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid cited the track record of his country while replying to a question whether China is playing a bigger role in the island nation.

Speaking to ANI, Shahid lauded India for having a "bigger heart" and said that New Delhi has always come forward to provide assistance to the island nation during difficult situations.

Shahid said: "This government is not in the business to play one against the other. All you have to do is look at the track record of where India is and where China is"

"... If you look at difficult situations that the Maldives had in past and at which country came to Maldives' assistance, India has been the first country to come to our assistance, every time," Shahid told ANI, adding that 'India has a bigger heart.'

Asserting that India and Maldives have excellent relations, the Foreign Minister said: "During the past year, our two government and people have seen that together we can do so many things."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the inauguration of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. President Solih was in Delhi on 17 December 2018. One month to the date of his inauguration. PM Modi was in Male after his re-election. PM Modi and president Solih also met in New York."

When asked if China is playing a bigger role than India in Male, the foreign minister said that President Solih-led government is not in the "business to play one against the other" and "all you have to do is look at the track record of where India is and where China is." (ANI)