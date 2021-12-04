Outrage on social media over Sri Lankan national's lynching in Pakistan's Sialkot

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 4 (ANI): The shocking incident of the lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Pakistan's Sialkot has triggered a huge outrage in social media with people expressing outrage at the brutality and condeming the perpetrators.

On Friday, a mob in Pakistan's Punjab province tortured a man to death before burning his body in Sialkot.

Many Twitter users lashed out at blasphemy laws in Pakistan which have allowed many to get away with brutal violence against minorities.

Expressing regret over the incident, a Twitter user named Dr Javed Iqbal wroe that he was "ashamed" for what happened in Sialkot.

"As a Pakistani, I am ashamed of what happened in Sialkot. Sir Lankan brothers and sisters, please forgive us," he wrote.



While the other one has termed it a natural and logical consequence of legitimising mob violence in the name of religion.

"Don't be surprised by Sialkot. You don't get to be outraged. This is the natural and logical consequence of legitimizing mob violence in the name of religion. You will have a thousand more Mashal Khans to mourn, and all thanks to the state bending over again and again," the user wrote.



A Twitter user named Hussain Nadim wrote: "At this point, the hell may actually be less cruel to live."





The victim was accused of tearing a piece of paper with a religious scripture printed on it, according to social media. Apart from it, various prominent people have also lashed out on social media.

Journalist Anas Mallick blamed radicalisation and insurmountable intolerance that is present in Pakistan.

"The amount of radicalisation and intolerance that has transgressed into the society can be very well measured by what happened in Sialkot - Absolutely horrific - Our heads should hang in shame."



Actress Mahira Khan has said that she is ashamed and disgusted due to such incidents happening in her country.

"Ashamed!! Sick to my stomach," Mahira said in a tweet on Friday referring to the Sialkot incident.

Mahira also said that she is looking at "Prime Minister Imran Khan for answers, for justice and to take away this menace from our country".

Meanwhile, after the incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he would personally oversee an investigation into "the horrific vigilante attack" which he also called "a day of shame for Pakistan".

Reportedly, the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him, Dawn newspaper reported.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said: "The horrific vigilante attack on a factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with the full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress."

The foreign ministry of Sri Lanka has demanded an investigation into the matter while Amnesty international stressed an independent investigation.

Pakistan has registered thousands of blasphemy cases, which are mostly against religious minorities like Hindus, Christians, Shia and Ahmadiya Muslims from 1987 till today, according to several reports by rights groups. A large number of these blasphemy cases in Pakistan are still awaiting justice. (ANI)

