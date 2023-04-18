Over 12,000 delegates from 111 countries participated in 100 G20 meetings: G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): India's G20 Presidency Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said over 12,000 delegates from 111 countries have participated in 100 G20 meetings hosted by India so far.

"We have started our hundredth meeting under our presidency. If you take the approximate number of meetings that we will cover under our presidency as 200, we have reached an approximate halfway mark in terms of the meetings we're holding," Shringla said.

He said: "Now if you look at the 100 meetings we have held, we have had these meetings in 41 different cities across the length and breadth of our country. It covers 28 states and union territories."

The G20 Chief Coordinator said that over 12,000 delegates have participated in these meetings. "And I think that's a conservative figure and 111 nationalities have been represented in these meetings that we have held under our presidency. So, both in terms of geographical spread in our country, in terms of the participants within the G20, there have been some very good discussions in most of the meetings," he said.

According to Shringla, India has made good progress on several important issues of priority. "And as we proceed further, I think we will be seeing more of the outcomes of some of these meetings. But what is important is that today, I think we can take satisfaction over the fact that organizationally and in terms of logistics, I think the meetings have proceeded very well," he said.

Shringla said India has had meetings in places that have been relatively unexposed to international events, places that have had limited capacity for international events. "But today, you can say that for every city where we have hosted meetings has invested in undergoing urban transformations in city beautification, in making a difference in terms of the amenities that you offer to people in that place. And the impact of G 20 will go far beyond our G 20 presidency in many of these places," he said.

India on Monday with its inclusive and action-oriented policy processes at the heart of its agenda, celebrated a key milestone of hosting its 100th meeting under its G20 Presidency with the meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

With more than 12,300 delegates from over 110 nations, the in-person participation in India's G20 Presidency is the largest ever hosted by any G20 country so far. Throughout India's Presidency, more than 200 meetings in around 60 cities across India are still being planned, making it the widest geographical spread. (ANI)