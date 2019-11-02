Representative image
Representative image

Over 1600 Australian university students to undertake study, work-based experiences in India

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 04:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Australian government has announced that 1,607 university students from the country will undertake study and work-based experiences in India as part of the '2020 New Colombo Plan Mobility Program'.
Acting Australian High Commissioner to India, Rod Hilton, welcomed the announcement and said that India continues to remain one of the most popular destinations for Australian students under the programme.
"Next year, Australian universities will mobilise students through 64 exciting projects in India including one on the development of Indian physical education programs and another on improving organic waste management and drinking water quality," Hilton was quoted in the statement published by the Australian High Commission here on Friday.
"We are supporting a new generation of young Australians who want to deepen their understanding of the people, the business environment and the culture in India and strengthening the ties between our nations," he said.
The New Colombo Plan is a signature initiative of the Australian government, providing Australian students opportunities to gain cross-cultural awareness and experiences that are vital to today's globally connected workforce.
In addition to the 1,607 students who received mobility grants, six Australian undergraduate students have been awarded the prestigious New Colombo Plan scholarship to live, study and undertake internships in India in 2020.
"I am sure the experiences, the friendships and the professional connections that these scholars make in India will shape them and Australia's engagement with India for many years to come," Hilton said.
In the 2020 'Mobility Program' round, the New Colombo Plan will support more than 11,196 students from 40 Australian universities to participate in 685 projects in 36 locations across the Indo-Pacific, the statement said.
Since 2014, over 60,000 students have been awarded New Colombo Plan scholarships and mobility grants, demonstrating the Australian Government's commitment to building mutual understanding and partnerships in the region, it added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 04:13 IST

US diplomat to participate in session of 'Quad' consultations in Bangkok

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells is expected to participate in a session of the US-Australia-India-Japan "Quad" consultations and hold bilaterals with world leaders on the margins of the East Asia Summit and Indo-Pacific Busi

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:54 IST

London court extends Altaf Hussain's bail in 2016 hate speech case

London [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): A London court on Friday extended the bail of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain in connection with a 2016 hate speech case where he had allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their hands.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:35 IST

PM Modi gifts Ladakhi woollen khadi stole, Ratnam pen to Angela Merkel

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is currently in India, an exquisite handloom woollen khadi stole from Ladakh and a Ratnam pen.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:17 IST

PM Modi to embark on 3-day Thailand visit today for ASEAN-related summits

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday embark on a three-day visit to Thailand to participate in the ASEAN, East Asia, and RCEP summits.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:18 IST

Pak failed to 'significantly limit' funding, recruitment by LeT,...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Pakistan has failed to "significantly limit" major terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from funding, recruiting and training their fighters on its soil and has allowed candidates "overtly" affiliated with their front organisations to c

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:33 IST

Post-Easter Sunday attacks, Sri Lanka giving concessions on air...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): As Sri Lanka recovers from the deadly Easter Sunday attacks that took place in April this year, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernando on Friday stressed that the government has taken steps to boost the tourism sector such as giving concessions on air ti

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:56 IST

India, Germany to deepen efforts to resume stalled negotiations...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday underlined their determination to enhance bilateral trade investment and agreed to deepen efforts to resume the stalled negotiations between European Union and New Delhi on the free trade agreement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:34 IST

KM Birla thanks PM Modi for joining Group's golden jubilee...

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 1 (ANI): Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the conglomerate's golden jubilee celebrations in Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:21 IST

Azadi March: Fazlur Rehman gives Imran Khan 2-day ultimatum to resign

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday gave Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan the ultimatum of two days to resign in the face of the massive ongoing anti-government -- Azadi March -- in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:03 IST

Time to send Imran Khan's govt packing, says Shehbaz Sharif at...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Hitting out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led central government, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the time has come to send the "fake" government packing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:00 IST

Kumar Mangalam Birla praises PM Modi for improving 'ease of...

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 1 (ANI): Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government for facilitating 'ease of doing business' in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:59 IST

Network for Crisis Management's 17th annual conference to be...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The 17th annual Crisis Management Conference (CMC) of the Network for Crisis Management will be held in the Philippines' capital Manila on November 14 and 15.

Read More
iocl