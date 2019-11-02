Over 1600 Australian university students to undertake study, work-based experiences in India

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Australian government has announced that 1,607 university students from the country will undertake study and work-based experiences in India as part of the '2020 New Colombo Plan Mobility Program'.

Acting Australian High Commissioner to India, Rod Hilton, welcomed the announcement and said that India continues to remain one of the most popular destinations for Australian students under the programme.

"Next year, Australian universities will mobilise students through 64 exciting projects in India including one on the development of Indian physical education programs and another on improving organic waste management and drinking water quality," Hilton was quoted in the statement published by the Australian High Commission here on Friday.

"We are supporting a new generation of young Australians who want to deepen their understanding of the people, the business environment and the culture in India and strengthening the ties between our nations," he said.

The New Colombo Plan is a signature initiative of the Australian government, providing Australian students opportunities to gain cross-cultural awareness and experiences that are vital to today's globally connected workforce.

In addition to the 1,607 students who received mobility grants, six Australian undergraduate students have been awarded the prestigious New Colombo Plan scholarship to live, study and undertake internships in India in 2020.

"I am sure the experiences, the friendships and the professional connections that these scholars make in India will shape them and Australia's engagement with India for many years to come," Hilton said.

In the 2020 'Mobility Program' round, the New Colombo Plan will support more than 11,196 students from 40 Australian universities to participate in 685 projects in 36 locations across the Indo-Pacific, the statement said.

Since 2014, over 60,000 students have been awarded New Colombo Plan scholarships and mobility grants, demonstrating the Australian Government's commitment to building mutual understanding and partnerships in the region, it added. (ANI)

