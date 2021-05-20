Over 20 killed in mysterious manner in Pak's Waziristan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 20 (ANI): Around 20 people have been killed so far this year by unidentified people in North Waziristan tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) in Pakistan, reported Express Tribune.

In continuous incidents of killings by unidentified people throughout the year in the district, now another man has been murdered in a mysterious manner on Wednesday.

The Express Tribune reported that in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), unidentified people opened fire at a motorcar, killing one man and injuring another around four o'clock in the afternoon on May 19, said Police.



"These two men purchased grocery in Mir Ali Bazaar and were on their way back when they were intercepted and shot. The attackers managed to escape after committing the crime," said the police official.

Around 21 people have been killed so far this year in the district mysteriously by masked men despite the tight security in the area in Pakistan.

In each cases the attackers managed to escape after committing the crime and the Pakistan police failed to locate and arrest the culprits even in a single of the above-mentioned cases.

These incidents are spreading panic in the area among the local people. Police and the district administration, however, claim that all these attacks are the product of personal and family feuds and locals are reluctant to register an FIR, as per The Express Tribune report. (ANI)

