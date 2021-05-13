Over 200 Pakistani doctors die of COVID-19

Karachi [Pakistan], May 12 (ANI): Over 202 doctors passed away from the coronavirus since the pandemic began while 30 paramedics have also succumbed to the infection, as per a press release from the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the PMA urged the Pakistani government to provide Shuhuda package compensation to families of over 200 doctors who had passed away from the coronavirus, reported The News International.

Out of these, 74 doctors hailed from Punjab while 64 belonged to Sindh.

Among the doctors who passed away due to the coronavirus, 53 belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 6 hailed from Balochistan, 3 from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and one doctor from Gilgit-Baltistan, reported The News International.

Providing a further breakdown of the deceased healthcare workers' professions, the PMA said among the frontline healthcare givers who had fallen to the infection, 24 were medical officers, 19 were general physicians and 13 were paediatricians.

Among them were nine who were professors of medicine while an equal number of ENT experts also succumbed to the virus.

As per the press release, the total number of healthcare workers who have passed away in Pakistan from the virus include seven gynaecologists, six pathologists and three postgraduate trainees as well.

The association called upon the government to provide the compensation which was included in the Shuhuda package for healthcare workers to the families of the deceased, adding that they were frontline warriors in the battle against the pandemic, reported The News International.

As per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan reported 2,869 coronavirus cases in a single day on Wednesday. The positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 7.42 per cent today.

The current active cases of the country stand at 76,536 and 771,692 recoveries are reported country-wide. (ANI)