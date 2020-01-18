Over 200 rescued from avalanche-hit areas in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 18 (ANI): Over 200 people have been rescued from Mount Everest and Annapurna in Nepal on Saturday, a day after an avalanche hit a section on Annapurna circuit trekking route, Department of Tourism said.

A search and rescue team had been deployed yesterday in the avalanche-hit areas to find several trekkers from South Korea and China who had gone missing, authorities had said.

Two helicopters that flew from Pokhara to the avalanche hit area also had an aerial survey of Macchapuchre and Annapurna base camps to check their condition.

"Both base camps are intact. We are continuing our search and rescue operation but haven't got any clue about the missing ones," secretary of Chomrong Tourism Management Committee Dilip Gurung told ANI.

"We are continuing our efforts to locate the missing four Koreans and a Chinese who has gone missing since Friday morning after an avalanche hit Himku near the Annapurna Base Camp," Gurung added.

The missing Koreans include Li Min Su (57), Kim Suk Ja (53), Jiyong Pil Bong (59) and Choi Hyo On (38). (ANI)

