Over 2,000 people being isolated over COVID-19 concerns in Laos

Vientiane [Laos], March 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Laos said on Wednesday it has been monitoring 2,212 people across Laos.

Some 2,212 people have been quarantined at 31 accommodation centres across the country, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under Lao Ministry of Health Phonepaserd Sayamoungkhoun told a press conference in Laos capital Vientiane on Wednesday.

The Laos government continues to implement preventive measures and carefully monitor people entering Laos, said Phonepaserd.



People entering Laos will be sent to quarantine centres for 14 days.

On Tuesday, a total of 3,000 people entered Laos through international border checkpoints.

The temperature of each person entering Laos was checked and no one showed signs of fever.

As of Wednesday, Laos has tested 114,867 suspected cases with 45 cases tested positive, and 42 patients have recovered.

Laos announced its first two COVID-19 confirmed cases on March 24 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

