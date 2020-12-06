Over 210 missing Armenian soldiers requests filed over past week, says Russian ministry

Yerevan [Armenia], December 6 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 210 requests into the whereabouts of missing Armenian soldiers have been received by a hotline run by the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh over the past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

"During the hotline's operation, 214 requests concerning missing Armenian servicemen were received from November 30 to December 4," the ministry said.

Russian experts passed on the information of 186 missing Armenian troops to search groups operating under the guidance of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry said.



Additionally, 45 people received psychological assistance over the phone and nine people left messages of gratitude for the Russian peacekeepers' efforts in searching for missing persons.

In total, more than 1,900 people have contacted the Russian peacekeepers to try and locate their missing relatives since the establishment of the hotline, according to data provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

A team of Russian peacekeepers has arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh following the November 9 ceasefire agreement, signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, that brought the six-week conflict in the disputed region to a close. (ANI/Sputnik)

