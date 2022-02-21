Over 250 temporary accommodation centres in Russia to host refugees from Donbas

Moscow [Russia], February 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Over 250 temporary accommodation centres in Russia with a total capacity of over 28,000 people are ready to host refugees from Donbas, the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations said on Sunday.



"Currently, 30 regions of Russia have expressed readiness to receive forced migrants. So, on the territory of 28 subjects of the Central Federal District, Volga Federal District, Ural Federal District, North Caucasus Federal District, and Southern Federal District, 255 temporary accommodation centres with a total capacity of more than 28,000 people are ready," the ministry said in a statement.

A state of emergency has been imposed in some Russian regions over the flow of migrants, the ministry added.

"Currently, due to the arrival of a large number of residents of Donbas, a regional state of emergency has been declared in some regions of Russia - the Rostov, Voronezh, and Kursk regions," the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

