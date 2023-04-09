Over 2,800 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Baisakhi

Lahore [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): More than 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India reached Lahore via the Wagah border to attend the annual Baisakhi festival starting on Sunday, Geo News reported.

As per the details, the Sikh pilgrims will participate in the main event at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal on April 14. During the visit, the pilgrims will visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

Evacuee Trust Property Board Additional Secretary Rana Shahid welcomed the Sikh brothers and said, "All arrangements related to clean drinking water, clean washrooms, trains, sitting arrangements and security have been made available for the Sikh yatrees," Geo News wrote quoting a private news channel.

"After attending the main ceremony at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib (Hasanabdal), the pilgrims would also visit Nankana Sahib and other places", he added.

A Sikh delegate commented that they were very happy to come to Pakistan as its people give a message of brotherhood by promoting peace in the subcontinent.



"The arrangements made by the Pakistan government for us are impressive," another delegate said.

Sikh pilgrims will leave for India on April 18 after performing religious rituals.

It should be remembered that every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to participate in various religious festivals and events.

On the occasion of Baisakhi celebrations, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from April 9 to 18.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the 'Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974'. (ANI)

