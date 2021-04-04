Over 30 dead as clash erupted in eastern Afghan province

Asadabad [Afghanistan], April 4 (ANI): More than 30 people, including five army soldiers, were killed as a result of the clash that erupted in the Chapa Dara district of Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province on Saturday.

A group of Taliban terrorists attacked security checkpoints in the restive district late Saturday night, triggering heavy fighting, and as a result, 28 terrorists and five soldiers have been killed, as said in an army statement, reported Xinhua.



According to the statement, seven terrorists and three soldiers have sustained injuries in the fighting.

The security forces backed by artillery and warplanes have been chasing the terrorists to stabilise peace and security there, the statement further added.

Taliban terrorists, who are active in parts of Kunar province with Asadabad as its capital 185 km east of Kabul, have yet to make comment on the offensive. (ANI)

