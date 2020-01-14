Over 30 killed as heavy rain, snow lashes parts of northern PoK

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Jan 14 (ANI): Over 30 people have lost their lives due to persistent rain and heavy snowfall that has severely affected the northern parts of the region.

According to Dunya News, 17 people died in Quetta while 13 others have sustained injuries in the past 24 hours, mostly when roofs collapsed amid a blizzard. The casualties include children and women. Authorities also struggled to clear and reopen highways and evacuate people to safer places.

Chief of disaster management in Balochistan, Imran Zarkon said that 14 people died there in the past 24 hours, mostly due to the collapse of roofs amid heavy snowfall.

Life in several parts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) came to a standstill as Siberian winds wreaked havoc along with torrential downpour.

Quetta-Ziarat National Highway was closed for traffic due to the second spell of snowfall. The Quetta-Karachi highway is also closed at Mastung due to the severe climatic conditions, causing hundreds of travellers left stranded.

According to a statement by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), "Heavy rains may trigger landslides and avalanches in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara districts."

The local administration has warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay alert.

The cold weather has compelled residents to stay indoors. The shortage of gas or electricity in the area has added to the difficulties of the residents. (ANI)

