Over 40 arrested in money laundering case in North-West China

Beijing [China], December 7 (ANI): More than 40 people have been arrested as police dismantled a money-laundering ring connected to more than 200 telecom and online fraud cases in China's Ningxia Hui.

The raid was conducted on December 3, Xinhua reported on Tuesday



In October, local police determined that a suspect surnamed Ma had conducted illicit money transfers for fraud rings.

Following a two-month investigation, police established a task force to crack the money-laundering ring that layered and transferred funds involved in fraudulent activities across the country involving over 20 million yuan (about 3.14 million U.S. dollars).

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

