Over 400 US flights grounded due to technical glitch, no impact on India-US flights

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Over 400 flights across the United States have been stranded due to a major outage in the computer system of the US regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the flights that were severely impacted were within, into, and out of the United States.

Operations are normal at all the airports in India and as of now there is no impact on flights from India to the US amid a glitch in US Federal Aviation Administration's system, said a senior DGCA official.

However, as of now, India-US flights do not have any impact due to a glitch in the computer system of the US regulatory body, FAA.

FAA has tweeted, "The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that it is 'experiencing an outage that is impeding the update of Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs)' and that 'all flights are unable to be released at this time' due to the enormous glitch that caused flight delays.

Notably, the US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) system that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures.

Moreover, the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), a part of the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control system, located in Warrenton, Virginia also issued an advisory that the United States NOTAM system failed and since then no new amendments have been processed.

"The United States NOTAM system failed at 2028Z. Since then no new NOTAMs or amendments have been processed. Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration or service at this time," the ATCSCC advisory read. (ANI)