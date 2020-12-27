Over 490 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh over past day, says Russian Defence Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 27 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 490 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

"Buses have delivered another 491 refugees from Yerevan to Stepanakert today," the ministry said in a statement.

As part of the November 9 peace agreement concluded by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, a Russian peacekeeping detachment has been deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh to conduct round-the-clock monitoring from 23 observation posts, aid the return of refugees, and provide humanitarian assistance.



Since the end of the six-week conflict, more than 45,000 refugees have now returned to their place of permanent residence.

Hostilities broke out in the disputed region in late September, and raged on for six weeks before a ceasefire was reached.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that Moscow has contributed 2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million dollars) to aid the International Committee of the Red Cross' humanitarian response in Nagorno-Karabakh following the recent conflict. (ANI/Sputnik)

