Over 50 Sindhi nationalists booked for sedition in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan] January 20 (ANI): Over 50 Sindhi nationalists were booked for raising "anti-Pakistan" slogans in Sann town of Jamshoro district on the eve of the 118th birth anniversary of veteran nationalist leader G M Syed, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said, adding that among those charged with sedition is Sarang Joyo, who was forcibly disappeared in 2020.

The HRCP condemned the move and demanded the charges against them be dropped immediately.

"The cases registered against over 50 Sindhi nationalists who had gathered in Sann, Jamshoro, to commemorate G M Syed's birth anniversary are yet another sign of a state that cannot bear any form of dissent. Once again, the 'anti-state' card has been played," the human rights commission said in a Tweet.

"Among those charged with sedition is Sarang Joyo, who was forcibly disappeared in 2020. HRCP condemns this move and demands the charges be dropped immediately," the Tweet added.

According to Dawn newspaper, two protests were held on Sunday (January 16) night and Monday (January 17) by a number of nationalist groups and factions of Jeay Sindh Tehreek (JST) and Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM) near the grave of the late leader at the residence of its convener Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, the grandson of GM Syed.



As per reports, the protests was to demand the release of missing political activists from the Sindh province of Pakistan.

A crackdown was launched by the Jamshoro police, escorted by Rangers personnel, while the participants were returning home after attending the programmes.

A total of 34 activists were booked at the Chhachhar police station.

Eighteen of them were named in the FIR and they included Sindh Sujag Forum (SSF) finance secretary Suhni Joyo. She is the daughter-in-law of eminent writer Taj Joyo. She and her husband, Sarang Joyo, the SSF joint secretary, were also nominated in the other FIR registered against 25 activists at the Jamshoro police station, according to Dawn.

Fifty-four activists were rounded up by the Jamshoro police and 53 of them were released upon submission of personal bond, it added. (ANI)

