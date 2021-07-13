Over 5000 families displaced by violence in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 13 (ANI): Increasing violence between Taliban and the Afghan forces has left more than five thousand families homeless in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, local media reported.

These families have left behind all their belongings and believe that their material might have been looted. The Taliban fighters have been waging war now in PD7 of Kandahar province and got even closer to the central prison of the province, the Khaama Press reported citing local sources.

Arghistan, Khurabak, Khakriz, Maiwand, Panjwaee, Maroof, Ghorak, and Shawalikot districts of Kandahar province are said to be under the Taliban's control now.



Kandahar officials, have however, informed that reinforcement has been dispatched and the province will soon be under the control of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence across the country as the Taliban have made rapid advances and are taking control of more and more territory in the war-torn country.

The Taliban say they already control 85 per cent of the country. (ANI)

