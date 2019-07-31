Representative image
Representative image

Over 50,000 covered under MEA's pre-departure orientation programme

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:47 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Over 50,000 people have been covered under the voluntary Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) programme for Indians migrating abroad for employment which was started by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in January last year.
"PDOT programmes are aimed at enhancing soft skills of our migrant workers in terms of culture, language, tradition and local rules and regulations of the destination country, to sensitise them about pathways to safe and legal migration and various government programmes for their welfare and protection," an official statement said.
The PDOT is one of the several initiatives and mechanisms of MEA to ensure a safe, orderly, legal and humane migration process in the framework of our motto 'Surakshit Jaaye, Prashikshit Jaaye, Vishwas Ke Saath Jaaye' (go safe, trained and with confidence).
The MEA had rolled out one-day PDOT programmes initially at two centres each in Delhi and Mumbai in January last year.
Subsequently, the number of training centres have been increased to 10, out of which six of them are managed by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) at Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and Kochi, according to the statement.
The remaining four PDOT centres at Jaipur, Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar are managed by state government agencies of Rajasthan and Telangana respectively.
"As a part of our continued pro-active efforts in this direction, the ministry is taking further steps aimed at imparting PDOT to 5 lakh Indian emigrants going for overseas employment by 2022," the statement said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:47 IST

Nepal: Explosion in ward office, 2 vehicles come under attack

Nuwakot [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): A bomb exploded in a ward office in Nuwakot district on Wednesday, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:00 IST

Afghanistan: 34 killed in highway blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): At least 34 people were killed in a bomb blast on Herat-Kandahar Highway on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:48 IST

Aware of reports of N Korea's missile launch: US

Washington DC [USA], July 31 (ANI): The United States is "aware" of reports of the latest missile launch by North Korea and will continue to monitor the situation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 07:20 IST

Rohingya Crisis: Japan offers to play mediator between...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 31 (ANI): Japan on Tuesday offered to play a role of mediator between Bangladesh and Myanmar to ensure peaceful and smooth repatriation of Rohingya people to their place of origin in the Rakhine State.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 05:46 IST

My picture with Gopal Singh Chawla deceptively clicked: Manjinder Sirsa

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): National spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said that the picture of him standing next to pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was deceptively clicked by Chawla's gunman from behind.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 04:25 IST

56 Taliban terrorists, including 7 group commanders killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): As many as 56 Taliban terrorists, including seven group commanders, were killed and 30 others sustained injuries in an operation carried out by Afghan forces in the country's northern province of Baghlan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 04:10 IST

USA: 2 killed in shooting at Walmart store in Mississippi

Southaven [USA], July 31 (ANI): Two people were killed and a police officer was wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in Mississippi, US, on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 03:24 IST

North Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off East Coast

Seoul [North Korea], July 31 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday morning fired multiple "unidentified projectiles" off its East Coast, the South Korean military has said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 03:24 IST

45 Hong Kong protestors charged with rioting

Hong Kong, July 31 (ANI): Taking a tougher stance aimed at restoring order in Hong Kong, as many as 45 of the 49 demonstrators detained by the police during the recent protests have been charged with rioting, assaulting police officer and possession of offensive weapons.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:52 IST

Russia declines invitation to international conference on...

Moscow [Russia], July 31 (ANI): Russia will not participate in the international conference on the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela slated to be held in Peru's capital city of Lima on August 6, it's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 00:47 IST

Germany rejects US proposal to join anti-Iran maritime coalition

Berlin [Germany], July 31 (ANI): Germany has rejected the United States' proposal to join its military mission in the Persian Gulf to combat 'Iranian aggression', German Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:45 IST

Furukawa Automotive Systems holds 'Skill Olympics'

Shiga [Japan], July 30 (ANI) Japan-based Furukawa Automotive Systems held annually "Skill Olympics" This year, the winner of "Game of Assembly" is the team from Vietnam. They made high-quality wire harnesses at an overwhelming speed compared to other teams.

Read More
iocl