Over 5.7 million people affected with flood in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 29 (ANI): Over 5.7 million people were affected in Pakistan as the country faces the worst rain-induced flooding in its history, according to The News International.

The rescue, relief and rehabilitation in the country continue.

According to The News International, the catastrophe has killed around 719,558 livestock. The country's government has made appeals for donations to cope with the devastating impact of floods on both national and international levels.

The flooding has also affected agricultural land and infrastructure in Pakistan leaving 949,858 homes damaged across provinces.

It is to be noted that the death toll from floods has crossed 1,000 in Pakistan and thousands more have been injured or displaced since June.

At least 1,033 people have died while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods, Geo News reported citing National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).



As per the data, four died in Balochistan, six in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 76 in Sindh.

Cumulative data from June 14 from across Pakistan showed that 3,451.5 km of road has been damaged, and 149 bridges have collapsed, 170 shops were destroyed.

A total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed. Out of the total, 662,446 homes have been partially damaged, and 287,412 have been fully destroyed. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed.

At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods with 72 of those districts declaring calamity hit, according to Geo News.

Pakistan is grappling with its worst natural disaster in over a decade. The floods affected the lives of millions of people after which the Pakistan government declared a "national emergency".

The NDMA shared that Pakistan's 30-year average showed that the country has received 134mm of rain and this year it received 388.7mm of rain. 190.07% more than the average.

On 26 August, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) issued a warning that very high to exceptionally high-level flooding is expected in River Kabul at Nowshera in KP province, as well as in tributaries of the Kabul and Indus rivers until 28 August. (ANI)

